New Covenant wraps up perfect regular season

The Harlan County Men’s Church Basketball League wrapped up its regular season in familiar fashion, with New Covenant Cawood Church of God finishing an undefeated campaign once again. New Covenant rolled past Evarts Church of God 69-53 to keep its unblemished record. New Hope Church of God is a solid second with only one loss with a 52-45 win over Good News Church in the regular season finale.

The postseason tournament will commence Saturday at 8 a.m. with a first-round game pitting Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist against Good News Church. Play will continue all day, with the championship game slated for 5:30 p.m.

———

^^^

Putney Bible Church 70, Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist 52

Putney (70): Joey Swanner 13, Mark Lawson 6, Robbie Middleton 10, Cory Watts 10, Michael Lawson 9, Caleb Ashley 7, Tyler Stewart 6, Dustin North 5, Mike Ashley 2, Robert Welch 2.

Poor Fork ORB (52): Hunter Holland 28, Robby Gross 18, Dylan Robinson 3, Tahj Bryant 3.

^^^

Faith Temple 84, Totz Church of God 46

Faith Temple (84): Le’von Poindexter 31, Blake Davis 22, Josh Smith 17, Cody Partin 5, Kagan Lefevers 4, Darrin Sanders 3, Michael Sulfridge 2.

Totz (46): Bradley Tomlin 21, Kevin Irvin 10, David Turner 7, Archie Irvin 5, Dakota Dixon 3.

^^^

New Covenant 69, Evarts Church of God 53

New Covenant (69): Gary Greer 22, Shawn Ely 21, Paul Hearld 14, Chris Griffey 7, Bobby Cornett 5.

Evarts (53): Trent McKenzie 16, Christian Boggs 12, Jonathan Saylor 9, Drake Ward 9, Chris Brewer 4, Josh Burkhart 3.

^^^

Central Baptist 71, Kildav 66

Central Baptist (71): Shamil Clark 28, Zach Caldwell 20, Scotty Bailey 13, Sam Jenkins 9, Clint McCombs 1.

Kildav (66): Josh Combs 28, Anthony Lewis 15, Cameron Johnson 14, David Johnson 9.

^^^

New Hope 52, Good News Church 45

New Hope (49): Aaron Jacobs 13, Steven Johnson 12, Ryan Hensley 11, T.J. Dunson 5, Earl Sanders 4, Zack Aslinger 3, Aaron Carr 2, Tyler Stewart 2.

Good News (32): Jacob Bush 13, Zach Hensley 10, Alex Hall 9, James Dean 8, Alex Lewis 2.

^^^

League standings:

New Covenant Cawood Church of God:9-0

New Hope Church of God: 8-1

Faith Temple: 6-3

Central Baptist: 6-3

Putney Bible Church: 5-4

Totz Church of God: 4-5

Evarts Church of God: 4-5

Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist: 2-7

Good News Church: 1-8

Kildav Community Church: 0-9

^^^

Tournament schedule

8:00 a.m.: Poor Fork ORB vs. Good News

9:00 a.m.: Evarts Church of God vs. Kildav

10:00 a.m.: New Covenant vs. Poor Fork/Good News Winner

11:00 a.m.: Central Baptist vs. Putney

Noon: New Hope vs. Evarts/Kildav Winner

1:00 p.m.: Faith Temple vs. Totz

3:00 p.m.: Semifinal

4:00 p.m.: Semifinals

5:30 p.m.: Championship