Turner leads coaches all-region squad
Knox Central guard Markelle Turner edged out South Laurel’s J.J. Ramey and Corbin’s Andrew Taylor to win player of the year honors in the 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association all-region team.
North Laurel’s Brad Sizemore was selected as coach of the year after leading the Jaguars to a 49th District title and a trip to the 13th Region Tournament semifinals.
The coaches all-region squad includes:
First team
Markelle Turner – Knox Central
J.J. Ramey – South Laurel
Andrew Taylor – Corbin
Corey Johnson – Whitley County
Tanner Boggs – Lynn Camp
Brian Gray – North Laurel
Tanner Harris – Jackson County
Chandler Stewart – Corbin
Ryan Rogers – Clay County
Ryan Anders – South Laurel
Second team
Nick Martin – Knox Central
Drew Nolan – Harlan County
Jayden Adams – Knox Central
Josh Lawson – Pineville
Albert Oster – North Laurel
Kilian Ledford – Harlan
Alex Pace – Harlan County
Slaht Hunter – Williamsburg
Christian Bunch – Barbourville
Andrew Creech – Harlan County
All-region senior academic team:
Barbourville — Derek Hatfield, Trenton Schall and Andrew Smith.
Clay County — Timothy Bowling and Ryan Rogers.
Corbin — Braden Dickerson, Bayley Rice, Chandler Stewart and Andrew Taylor.
Harlan — Austin Adams.
Harlan County — Lamar Burkhart and Drew Nolan.
Jackson County — Chase Gilbert, Tanner Harris and Dylan Rose.
Lynn Camp — Tanner Boggs and Andrew Jones.
Middlesboro — Cameron May and Taylor McClelland.
North Laurel — Brian Gray.
Oneida Baptist — Nathan Choe, Jonathan Chun and Teni Onitiri.
South Laurel — Ryan Anders, Logan Madden and Sawyer Smith.
Whitley County — Blake Brown, Jarrett Carr and Corey Johnson.
Williamsburg — Stohn Hunter, Alec Poore and Jeremy Purdie.