Turner leads coaches all-region squad

Knox Central guard Markelle Turner edged out South Laurel’s J.J. Ramey and Corbin’s Andrew Taylor to win player of the year honors in the 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association all-region team.

North Laurel’s Brad Sizemore was selected as coach of the year after leading the Jaguars to a 49th District title and a trip to the 13th Region Tournament semifinals.

The coaches all-region squad includes:

First team

Markelle Turner – Knox Central

J.J. Ramey – South Laurel

Andrew Taylor – Corbin

Corey Johnson – Whitley County

Tanner Boggs – Lynn Camp

Brian Gray – North Laurel

Tanner Harris – Jackson County

Chandler Stewart – Corbin

Ryan Rogers – Clay County

Ryan Anders – South Laurel

Second team

Nick Martin – Knox Central

Drew Nolan – Harlan County

Jayden Adams – Knox Central

Josh Lawson – Pineville

Albert Oster – North Laurel

Kilian Ledford – Harlan

Alex Pace – Harlan County

Slaht Hunter – Williamsburg

Christian Bunch – Barbourville

Andrew Creech – Harlan County

All-region senior academic team:

Barbourville — Derek Hatfield, Trenton Schall and Andrew Smith.

Clay County — Timothy Bowling and Ryan Rogers.

Corbin — Braden Dickerson, Bayley Rice, Chandler Stewart and Andrew Taylor.

Harlan — Austin Adams.

Harlan County — Lamar Burkhart and Drew Nolan.

Jackson County — Chase Gilbert, Tanner Harris and Dylan Rose.

Lynn Camp — Tanner Boggs and Andrew Jones.

Middlesboro — Cameron May and Taylor McClelland.

North Laurel — Brian Gray.

Oneida Baptist — Nathan Choe, Jonathan Chun and Teni Onitiri.

South Laurel — Ryan Anders, Logan Madden and Sawyer Smith.

Whitley County — Blake Brown, Jarrett Carr and Corey Johnson.

Williamsburg — Stohn Hunter, Alec Poore and Jeremy Purdie.