Bridge inspections scheduled this week along US 119

MANCHESTER — Bridges in Harlan County will undergo routine inspections March 20-22.

On March 20, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will inspect the bridge on U.S. 119 in Harlan County at milepoint 27.7 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flagging crews will assist with traffic control in these work zones.

The bridge on U.S. 119 in Harlan County at milepoint 35.6 will undergo inspection (northbound lanes) on March 21 and 22 (southbound lanes) beginning each day at 9 a.m., and expected to end each day at 3:30 p.m. Lane reductions will occur during the inspection and motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when driving through this — or any other highway work zone.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.