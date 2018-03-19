Though it’s a little past the Harlan/Letcher County line, folks with an interest in stargazing or just having a good time out under the nighttime sky should mark their calendars for March 23 and the Evening Among The Stars on Pine Mountain near Whitesburg.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and takes place just off U.S. 119 on Pine Mountain on the property of Truth Ministries at the entrance of Little Shepherd Trail.

According to the Letcher County Tourism website at www.discoverletcher.com the event is sponsored by Truth Ministries, The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, Appalachian Astronomy Association, Pepsi, Food City and Double Kwik.

Attendees are invited to create and launch their own rockets from 7-8:30 p.m., and then from 8:30-10:30 p.m. you can observe the night sky through the lens of telescopes and “see wonders that are out of this word The Moon, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Orion, Orion’s Nebula and the Pleiades, ” according to www.eventbrite.com.

Drinks, hot dog kits and smores kits will be available for purchase at $1 each to roast at an open fire pit. As it is still early in the spring, it may be a good idea to bring a blanket and bundle up for a chilly night. Guests may also want to bring their own lawn chair.

There will also be live music performances for all to enjoy.

Guests are asked to park at the Little Shepherd Trail Parking Lot, Located off of US 119.

In case of inclement weather or cloudy skies, this event will take place on March 30.

The event is free to the public, donations will be appreciated.

For more information, go to https://www.discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents/aneveningamongthestars