Lady Dragons earn All ‘A’s in opener

Ashley Overbay was perfect on the opening night of softball season and the Harlan Lady Dragons rolled into the semifinals of the 13th Region All “A” Classic with a 19-0 win over visiting Red Bird.

Overbay, a senior who has been the ace of the Harlan staff for four years, struck out eight of the nine batters she faced. The other out was recorded on a pop up to first baseman AnnMarie Bianchi.

“Ashley threw the ball well tonight and shut them down,” Harlan coach David Overbay said. “It felt good to get on the field tonight. I believe we’ve got some of the rust knocked off. We’ve not had a chance to get on the field very often since it’s been so wet.”

Overbay also led Harlan at the plate with four hits, including a triple and two doubles. Jayda Young had an inside the park homer along with a double and single. Bianchi added a double and two singles. Katelyn Burkhart had a double and single. Haven Saylor, Payton Bennett and Kaitlyn Cornett added two singles each. Mikaylyn Foutch added a double. Savanna Smith contributed a single.

Harlan took a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Saylor and Bennett opened with singles and came around to score on Overbay’s hit. Young singled home Overbay, then scored on Cornett’s hit.

The Lady Dragons added nine runs in the second inning as Saylor and Bennett led off with walks and scored on Overbay’s triple off the fence in center. Bianchi and Cornett added singles before scoring on Burkhart’s double.

Overbay had a two-out triple to start an 11-run third inning. Smith and Bianchi each had singles in the inning and Foutch doubled.

Harlan will be at home on Tuesday in the semifinals against Williamsburg. Lynn Camp and Middlesboro were also winners in first-round action.

———

Red Bird 000 — 0 0 3

Harlan 45(11) — 19 20 0

Brock and Wilson; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Overbay (1-0). LP — Brock.