SKCTC’s Vaught recognized by Ky. PGA

A faculty member from Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College has received a major award from the Kentucky Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA).

Professor Jamie H. Vaught, who is also a credentialed sports columnist whose work has appeared in many media outlets in Kentucky, including the Harlan Daily Enterprise, was named the 2018 Kentucky PGA Media Representative of the Year. He was recognized for his journalistic work in supporting the PGA Professional and the game of golf, including the promotion of First Tee, which is a youth development program in golf. The Middlesboro resident received the award at Kentucky PGA’s annual Special Awards Presentation earlier this month at Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington.

“This special award was certainly a nice surprise and I’m very grateful for some folks, including PGA’s Donnie Caldwell from Wasioto Winds golf course in Pineville, who thought of me enough for this honor,” said Vaught.

In addition to his sports columns, Vaught is also a photographer as well as the editor of growing KySportsStyle.com Magazine. A former columnist for The Cats’ Pause for 13 years, he is the author of four books about University of Kentucky basketball. You can find his out-of-print books on Amazon and eBay.

A graduate of UK with two degrees in accounting (bachelor’s) and business administration (MBA) along with several journalism courses, Vaught teaches accounting and business at SKCTC’s Middlesboro campus. Vaught, who grew up in Science Hill, Ky., is also a campus newspaper advisor. He has taught at SKCTC since 1991.