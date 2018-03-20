Air travel with your pet should not be a risky adventure. Statistically, air travel with a pet is safe. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “over two-million pets and other live animals are transported by air every year in the United States.” U.S. airlines reported twenty-four animal deaths last year, which seemingly are low odds of misfortune. When considering taking Fido or Fluffy along for your next air travel know the risk and prepare accordingly.

I decided, to write on this topic after reading about a French Bulldog named Kokito who died recently on a United Airline flight. According to news reports Kokito’s family was forced to put their pet in an overhead baggage compartment. Apparently, Kokito suffocated during the four-hour flight. There are many questions to answer as the investigation goes forward. However, no live animal should be stowed in an overhead compartment.

Travel with your pet should be enjoyable, fun, and safe. If you are planning air travel with your pet here are Hobo the Wonder Dog’s tips for safe travel. Remember, when you travel with your pet there are always risk. Planning and preparation helps ensure you and your pet arrive happy and safe.

AIR TRAVEL TIPS

· Before travel make sure your pet is familiar with their crate or kennel

· Make sure all latches and closures work properly

· Do not feed your pet solid food in the six hours prior to flight

· Administer antianxiety or sedation medications only as recommended and as prescribed by your veterinarian, and test dose to know how your pet will respond to the medication

· Make reservations in advance for your pet

· When boarding the plane notify a flight attendant you have a live animal with you

· Make sure your pet is wearing an identification tag and the kennel has the same information written on it, so it cannot be removed

· Check airline policy and recommendations before making reservations

With preparation and planning you can significantly decrease the chances for accidents and help ensure you and your pet arrive safety. You are your pets advocate for safety. Stand-up, speak out when you have questions or concerns for the comfort or safety of your pet.

As you head out for spring breaks and summer vacations, it’s a good idea to plan for Fido and Fluffy. Maybe they would be happier staying behind at a doggy daycare or with a trusted friend or family member. Not all pets love to travel, and all destinations and routes are not ideal for Fido. Knowing when to take your pet — is just as important as knowing when not to.

Life is better with a dog — woof!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun. Please follow Hobo on Facebook at Hobo the Wonder Dog or contact us at: howard@howardsbaker.com.