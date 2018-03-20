Chadwick participates in Chefs for Hope event

Harlan County High School culinary student Kieran Chadwick participated on Saturday at the Chefs for Hope event, held at the Big Spring Country Club in Louisville.

Chadwick, a junior who plans to pursue a career as a professional chef, was selected to work alongside Chef Josh Hillyard during the fundraiser for the Kentucky Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s ProStart Kentucky Program, which is a high school culinary and management curriculum for the next generation of superstars.

Only 125 tickets were sold for the event, during which Chadwick helped prepare culinary delicacies. Tickets were $200 each.

After the event, Hillyard invited Chadwick to compete on a higher level, extending an open invitation to work beside him this summer.

The program features many great chefs, such as David Danielson, Anoosh Shariat, Dean Corbett, Jacob Coronado and Hillyard. Students prepared a multi-course meal for the benefit dinner.

Chadwick said he was “excited to work with so many great chefs.”

“This opportunity was a dream come true for me,” he said. “I was so honored to be the only student ever to represent southeastern Kentucky and Harlan County High School.“

He complimented his culinary teacher, Kellianne Dubbin, and his parents James and Marcella Chadwick, for seeing “my potential and giving me the tools and encouragement to make me see and fulfill my full potential.”

His mother, Marcella, said, “This was a huge night for our future chef and I must say he did an awesome job. This was his first time working with squid he loved it.”

Chadwick has been part of the HCHS junior chef team for two years. He plans to pursue a career as a professional chef.