Fiscal Court hears from Home Helpers

The Harlan Fiscal Court heard from a representative with Home Helpers during a meeting on Tuesday. Home Helpers is an organization which helps eligible veterans and their spouses apply for home care aid.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley introduced Home Helpers Operations Manager Birdie Dixon to the magistrates.

“Harlan County is very dear to my heart,” Dixon said. “They support their veterans.”

Dixon said she recently has met with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office about the issue.

“I’m tired of veterans passing away before they can even get help,” Dixon said. “We have veterans here…and it’s taken months and months — and sometimes years — to get them help. I’ve got forms now that we can fill out and send to McConnell’s office to push it through.”

Dixon explained Home Helpers provides assistance to war-time veterans and spouses with housekeeping, meal preparation, shopping, and other activities.

“Family members and friends who are helping veterans, they need a break,” Dixon said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Dixon pointed out her father was a veteran who suffered an illness for nearly a decade, prompting her to begin working on the situation.

According to information supplied by Dixon, the Veterans Administration has a pension program for veterans and surviving spouses for non-service connected disabilities. Eligible candidates may use a special aid and attendance pension benefit to purchase home care services.

Dixon added there is no charge to veterans and their spouses.

For more information, contact Home Helpers at 606-657-9441

In other court activity:

• The Harlan County Clerk’s 2018 budget was amended;

• The court accepted the lowest bid for white beach sand;

• The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office official receipts for 2017 unmined coal was accepted;

• An agreement between Heritage Propane and the Harlan Fiscal Court to lease a 500 gallon tank and supply propane was approved;

• A resolution establishing a procurement police for the Kentucky CDBGT Program relating to Cumberland Hope Community was approved;

• Harlan County Treasurer Ryan Creech was appointed Application Agent for Harlan County;

• Kim Williams was appointed to the Harlan County Public Library Board to fill the unexpired term of Roland Cornett. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2019.