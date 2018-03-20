Harlan County Elite wins Knoxville tourney

The Harlan County Elite (seventh grade) team won three games over the weekend in Knoxville to capture the championship of the Double Exposure Hoops Super Challenge 2. Harlan County defeated the Knoxville Rockets 47-17 in the first game 47-17. Harlan County beat the Thundercats 55-35 in the semifinals, then defeated the Knoxville Bullies 60-41 in the championship. Cameron Lester (above) and Daniel Carmical (right) were among the key players for Harlan County in the tourney. Team members include Carmical, Lester, Jonah Swanner, Thomas Jordan, Cooper McHargue, Gavon Spurlock, Dylan Hicks, Nathan Daniels, Tristan Cooper, Ethan Rhymer and Jared Rhymer.