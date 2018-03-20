Programs sponsored at Cumberland elementary

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Students at Cumberland Elementary School attended the “Remix” program on Oct. 27. This program was part of Red Ribbon Week activities. It helped educate students and make them aware of the dangers of drug use. It was sponsored by the CES FRYSC and UNITE.

Commercial Bank representative Abby Turner visits Cumberland Elementary School twice a month to collect money for students who have opened savings accounts. Students may open an account anytime during the year with just one dollar. This program teaches students the importance of saving and working toward goals. This is sponsored by Commercial Bank and the CES FRYSC.