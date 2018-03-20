Regional high School Governor’s Cup results

Middlesboro High School’s Academic Team won first place in the Region 13 Governor’s Cup competition held recently. Corbin High School was second, followed by Whitley County in third. Harlan County High School placed fourth; Leslie County, fifth; Barbourville High School, sixth; and Harlan and Pineville, both in seventh place.

Results from individual and team assessments were:

Mathematics: Nikhil Krishna, Corbin, first; Aaron Johnson, Corbin, second; Jared Wilson, Whitley County, third; Autumn Dunaway, Harlan County, fourth; Bishakha Kumari, Middlesborough.

Science: Siara Minton, Middlesboro, first; Nikhil Krishna, Corbin, second; Jared Lewis, Harlan County, third; Ryan Shackleford Corbin, and Jared Wilson, Whitley County, tie for fourth.

Social Studies: Andrew Kelley, Middlesboro, first; TJ Hensley, Harlan, second; Tyler Bush, Middlesboro, third; Edmund Dye, Harlan County, fourth; Timothy Perkins, Middlesboro, fifth.

Language Arts: Robby Griffey, Middlesboro, first; Tyler Bush, Middlesboro, second; Makayla Hensley, Middlesboro, third; Rachel Meadors, Whitley County, fourth; Madeline Lawson, Corbin, fifth.

Arts and Humanities: Robby Griffey, Middlesboro, first; Andrew Kelley, Middlesboro, second; Sarah Pedersen, Corbin,, third; Dylan Slaven, Middlesboro, fourth; Hope Siler, Whitley County, fifth.

Composition: Katherine Whitaker, Whitley County, first; Makenzie Fuson, Pineville, second; Peyton Mills, Barbourville, third; Autumn Dunaway, Harlan County, fourth; Rachel Hensley, Middlesboro, fifth.

Quick Recall: Middlesboro, first; Corbin, second; Whitley County, third; Harlan County, fourth.

Future Problem Solving: Leslie County, first; Harlan County, second; Barbouville, third; Middlesboro, fourth.

Hume Sportsmanship Award: Bell County High School.

The Governor’s Cup State Finals were scheduled March 17-19 at the Galt House in Louisville.