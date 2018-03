FFA, Farm Bureau raise awareness

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) recognized Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Food Check-Out Week by raising awareness for agriculture and farmers at Don’s Super Saver and Food City in Harlan. The FFA and Harlan County Farm Bureau handed out information about how safe and affordable food is in America.

