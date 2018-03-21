Lady Jackets down Harlan in All ‘A’

Kelsey Tye pitched a shutout and Kayla Gibson supplied all the offense needed on a rain-soaked Tuesday evening as visiting Williamsburg defeated Harlan 3-0 in the 13th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

“We couldn’t put our hits together to get anything going,” Harlan coach David Overbay said. “Some of our girls just couldn’t get adjusted to the speed difference from last night (a 19-0 win over Red Bird in the opening round). My hat is off to Williamsburg. They have a good team and (coach) Jason (Prewitt) has done a great job down there. It’s early in the season. We will get back to work and fix what we need.”

Gibson broke a scoreless tie with a third-inning homer. The Lady Jackets added two big insurance runs in the sixth inning.

Ashley Overbay had a double and single to lead the 1-1 Lady Dragons. Haven Saylor, Payton Bennett, Kaitlin Cornett, Savanna Smith and Mikalyn Foutch each had one single for Harlan.

Overbay gave up only one four hits as she suffered the loss. She struck out 12 and walked three.

Harlan had a couple of opportunities to score but couldn’t capitalize. Foutch had a bunt single in the sixth inning and was thrown out trying to steal. Saylor singled and was cut down trying to stretch it into a double. Bennett and Overbay followed with singles, but the threat ended when Tye struck out Jayda Young.

Harlan is scheduled to return to action Friday at home against Barbourville.

———

Williamsburg 001 002 0 — 3 4 0

Harlan 000 000 0 — 0 7 1

Tye and Prewitt; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Tye. LP — Overbay (1-1).