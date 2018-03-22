Local Sports

Blakley leads Redskins to victory over Letcher

Brayden Blakley earned his second win of the young season as Cumberland improved to 2-0 in middle school baseball action with a 6-1 win at Letcher Central.

Blakley struck out 11 and walked five and allowed only one hit in 4 1/3 innings. Nathan Shepherd recorded the final two outs.

Nazareth Sanchez doubled to lead the Cumberland offense. Shepherd and Austin Roark added singles. The Redskins scored all six of their runs in the first inning.

Peyton Dixon singled for Letcher Central.

Zach Hall, Dylan Caudill and Nigel Nichols shared mound duty.

New Harlan splits two games in softball action

New Harlan split its first two middle school softball games of the season, edging Barbourville 16-15 and falling 16-5 to Knox Central.

Haylee Mabes and Cianna Martinez had two singles each in the loss to Knox Central. Rylie Maggard, Olivia Peterson, Hailey Austin and Abby Fields added one single each

Maggard pitched a complete game with five walks and one strikeout.

Mabes had two singles and Martinez added one in the win over Barbourville.

Maggard struck out seven and walked 11 in three innings on the mound. Austin pitched the last inning with three strikeouts and one walk.