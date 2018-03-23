Cade Lindsey Day is April 9

Harlan Mayor Danny Howard and the Harlan City Council joined efforts with the Harlan Independent School District at a recent city council meeting to declare April 9 as Cade Lindsey Day. Howard read a proclamation in recognition of the day.

Harlan Middle School student Cade Lindsey recently underwent a complete heart transplant after being on the transplant list for only 12 days. Cade and his family are currently in St. Louis, Missouri, for what will be an extended recovery period following the heart transplant that took place the day after Valentine’s Day.

Harlan High School Spanish teacher Sandra Wilson recognized the many efforts taking place to show support and love for the Lindsey family during this time. As a result, the idea for a ‘Cade Lindsey Day’ was established as a way to combine the efforts of everyone involved. Wilson noted, “There has been such an outpouring of love for Cade and his family from our students and the community of Harlan that it seemed perfectly appropriate to honor them in this way. Once word spread that work was being done to help raise funds, the ideas and volunteers come from everywhere. It is exciting to watch so many people want to encourage this family. ”

Howard said it was an honor to be a part of such an endeavor, stating, “On behalf of the city of Harlan, we want to do everything possible to show this family and this very brave young man that we are in his corner. He continues to overcome the odds. He has demonstrated a great deal of resolve for a 13-year-old. It is my honor to declare April 9 as Cade Lindsey Day.”

As part of the effort, Harlan Elementary School second-grader Harper Carmical approached Principal Vickie Anderson about designing a T-shirt that could be sold with the proceeds being given to the family. Harper commented, “I just thought it would be neat if everyone had the same T-shirt to show our support for Cade. I hope everyone will buy one and wear it on Cade Lindsey Day.” Harlan Elementary School will be selling T-shirts for $10 each with all proceeds going to the Lindsey family.

The goal is to raise or exceed $10,000. Superintendent C.D. Morton commented to city council members, “We hope we can partner with our community to help ease the financial burden for this family so they can focus on what is really important, and that is the health and recovery of Cade. A complete heart transplant is very complex and with it comes the need for long term care; it will be a very expensive endeavor for the family as they will likely be away from home for several months.”

Each school is planning various activities in the coming weeks and will be working with various businesses in the community to help meet the goal. Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington recently announced that the proceeds from the annual Harlan County Run with Color 5K, scheduled for April 14, will be used to support this effort and is hoping for increased participation.

For more information about the Run with Color 5K, you may contact the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 and to place an order for T-shirts or to support this effort you may contact the Harlan Independent School District at 606-573-8700.

Follow Cade’s journey at www.caringbridge.org/visit/cadelindsey.