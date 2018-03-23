Harlan County walk-in

Photos submitted

Several Harlan County schools participated in a walk-in prior to the start of the school day on Friday. The activity was a peaceful gathering to allow teachers and others to share their concerns with the community about major funding reductions in Frankfort which will impact schools, teachers and staff members across the state.

Photos submitted

Several Harlan County schools participated in a walk-in prior to the start of the school day on Friday. The activity was a peaceful gathering to allow teachers and others to share their concerns with the community about major funding reductions in Frankfort which will impact schools, teachers and staff members across the state.

Photos submitted

Several Harlan County schools participated in a walk-in prior to the start of the school day on Friday. The activity was a peaceful gathering to allow teachers and others to share their concerns with the community about major funding reductions in Frankfort which will impact schools, teachers and staff members across the state.

Photos submitted

Several Harlan County schools participated in a walk-in prior to the start of the school day on Friday. The activity was a peaceful gathering to allow teachers and others to share their concerns with the community about major funding reductions in Frankfort which will impact schools, teachers and staff members across the state.