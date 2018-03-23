News Around the State

Former Kentucky basketball star charged with DUI

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Former state agriculture commissioner and University of Kentucky basketball star Richie Farmer has been charged with driving under the influence.

London Police Department spokeswoman Magen Zawko said Friday that Farmer was arrested on a DUI charge.

WKYT-TV cited a police report saying that officers pulled Farmer over Thursday evening after receiving complaints about a reckless driver. Officers noted Farmer had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. He later failed a field sobriety test. Police say he told officers he had taken pain pills and muscle relaxers.

A woman who answered the phone at the courthouse but wouldn’t give her name said there was no lawyer listed for him.

Farmer served 27 months in prison for misappropriating government resources while in office. He was a member of the 1991-92 Kentucky basketball team nicknamed “The Unforgettables.”

Used barrel cooperage moving to new Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a used bourbon barrel cooperage is relocating its Louisville operation as part of an $850,000 investment that will create 35 full-time jobs in the next five years.

The first phase of renovations at Kentucky Bourbon Barrel’s new Louisville facility is expected to be completed by the end of June. The project will help it meet increased demand.

The announcement was made Thursday by Gov. Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Bevin says barrels used to age Kentucky bourbon are in high demand.

Independent Stave Co. founded Kentucky Bourbon Barrel as a subsidiary.

KBB provides used barrels to distilleries, wineries and breweries around the world. It purchases American white oak bourbon and whiskey barrels from distillers, then refurbishes and distributes them for storage of spirits, beer or wine.

International Bluegrass Music Center to open in fall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Officials say the International Bluegrass Music Center is set to open this fall.

Chris Joslin, the center’s executive director, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau that a three-day celebration featuring live music will mark the event on Oct. 18-20.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Joslin said the $15.3 million center will be open for tours during the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Owensboro.

The bluegrass center is a joint venture of the city and the International Bluegrass Music Museum board. Plans for the new center include a larger space for the museum, a recording studio, a concert hall and outdoor festival seating.