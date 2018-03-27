Dragons move on in All ‘A’ with rout of Red Bird

Tyler Carmical limited Red Bird to four hits and had plenty of offensive support as Harlan rolled past the visiting Cardinals 22-2 in five innings Monday in the opening round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Will Varner led a 14-hit offensive attack with a double and two singles. Carmical added three singles, driving in three runs in the process. Josh Knuckles added two singles and two RBI. Drew Burnette, Wil McCarthy, Jacob McCurry, Pedro Roman, Michael Robinson and Ethan Cornett contributed one single each.

Harlan will advance to the semifinals, traveling to Williamsburg tonight. Williamsburg advanced with a 12-2 win over Pineville.

The Dragons opened their season Friday with an 11-0 win at Buckhorn.

Robinson and Varner teamed on a two-hitter as Robinson struck out three and walked none in two innings and Varner fanned eight and walked none in three hitless innings to earn the win.

Varner also led the Harlan offense with a double and two singles. Carmical, Josh Knuckles, Garrett Begley, McCarthy, Robinson, Burnett and Jeremiah Miller contributed one single each.

———

Harlan 260 30 — 11 10 0

Buckhorn 000 10 — 0 2 3

Robinson, Varner (3) and Knuckles; Davidson, Johnson (3) and Combs. WP —Varner (1-0). LP — Davidson.

———

Red Bird 000 02— 2 4 4

Harlan 669 1x — 22 14 3

Helton and Hall; Carmical and Knuckles, Burnett (5). WP —Carmical (1-0). LP — Helton.