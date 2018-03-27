Lady Bears roll past Knox, Letcher

While they wait for their field to dry, the Harlan County Lady Bears will spend the opening week of the season on the road. The travel hasn’t hurt the HCHS offense as the Lady Bears pounded out 25 hits and scored 21 runs in wins over Knox Central and Letcher Central to open the regular season

The Lady Bears used a nine-run third inning to overpower Letcher Central 13-7 on Monday. Harlan County led 13-3 midway through the sixth inning before Letcher scored four runs in the bottom of that inning.

Destinee Jenkins led the 2-0 Lady Bears at the plate with three doubles. Hannah Johnson added two doubles and a single. Brandy Adams had a double and single and drove in three runs. Lainey Cox drove in two runs with two singles. Kacie Russell also added two singles. Nikki Creech, Emily Long, Regan Caudill and Emily Collett contributed one single each.

Alyssa Franklin led Letcher with a home run and single. Megan Combs, Brooke King and Madison Mason added one single each.

Long had a double and singles and drove in two runs and Creech added two singles and two RBI in an 8-3 win Friday at Knox Central. Jenkins, Russell, Johnson, Adams and T.C. Somersall had one single each.

Jenkins pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.

Hallie Gambell, Abbie Abner and J.J. Brown had one hit each for Knox Central.

Harlan County will play Tuesday at Bell County in its district opener. The game was moved from HCHS to Bell due to field conditions.

———

Harlan County 019 111 0 — 13 16 4

Letcher Central 100 114 0 — 7 7 2

Jenkins, Russell and Long; Meade and McDougal. WP — Jenkins (2-0). LP — Meade. HR — Franklin.

———

Harlan County 204 020 0 — 8 9 1

Knox Central 000 030 0 — 3 3 3

Jenkins and Long; Gambell and Hale. WP — Jenkins (1-0). LP — Gambell.