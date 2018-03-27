Pets, vets agree on heartworm prevention

Hobo the Wonder Dog visits his veterinarian regularly and heartworm prevention is an important part of his monthly routine. The American Heartworm society has designated April Heartworm Awareness Month? Because prevention is always better than a cure — and heartworms are no exception. Heartworm infestations are costly to treat and can cause permanent damage to heart, lungs, and arteries. Pets and vets agree on heartworm prevention and the good news is — prevention won’t break the bank.

April is Heartworm Prevention Month and Hobo the Wonder Dog wants to bring awareness to this preventable disease. I have heard people say they do not believe heartworm disease is relevant to our area. I have had other people tell me they believe it is a “waste” of money to treat their dogs for heartworm prevention medication from October through March. I can only shake my head in disbelief. This misconception is dangerous to the health of their pet. Heartworm prevention is every month and for a dog the size of Hobo cost about seven dollars per month.

Heartworm Prevention:

Heartworm Disease: is caused by worms up to one foot in length causing heart lung disease and is potentially fatal. The disease can affect dogs and cats. Dogs are the natural host for heartworms, however cats can also become infected and develop heartworm associated respiratory disease. Animals are infected with the disease most commonly through the mosquito’s bite. For more information on the life cycle of the heartworm visit: www.heartwormsociety.org.

Heartworm Prevention: is the best treatment and for less than twenty-five cents per day you can protect your pet from this debilitating and deadly disease. Discuss heartworm prevention with your veterinarian including any financial concerns. Preventive treatments include: oral medications, topical applications, and injections. Your veterinarian will customize a treatment plan best suited for you and your pet. Hobo the Wonder Dog as part of his annual physical examination has a blood test to monitor for exposure, and to ensure his preventive measures are working.

Remember to always seek the advice of your veterinarian—nothing can replace of this important relationship. Do not leave your pets’ health to chance by not giving routine heartworm prevention medications every month. Tennessee is ranked in the top five states in the nation for heartworm incidents according to the American Heartworm Society. Hobo the Wonder Dog believes every month is heartworm prevention month. I want all our pets to live healthy and happy lives. Heartworm disease is preventable, keep your pet protected year-round — it is simply not worth the risk.

With prevention costing less than twenty-five cents per day — and the average cost of treatment costing over one thousand dollars — financially it does not make sense not to protect your pet. Finances are always a consideration, but responsible pet owners agree that protecting their pets from the suffering heartworms can inflict is a wise investment.

The American Heartworm Society’s website has informative videos and information and is a resource for veterinarians and pet owners alike. www.heartwormsociety.org.

