HCHS routs Bell in district opener

Emily Long supplied some early power with a three-run homer in the first inning off the foul pole in left field and Destinee Jenkins took over from there as the Harlan County Lady Bears opened their district schedule with a 10-0 win Tuesday at Bell County.

Jenkins pitched a one-hitter to earn her third straight win to open the season. The senior right-hander struck out seven and walked only one.

Long and Hannah Johnson, both sophomores, had three hits each to lead the 3-0 Lady Bears. Long drove in three runs with a homer, double and single. Johnson added one RBI with a double and two singles. Brandy Adams had a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning and also added a single. Emily Collett added two singles and an RBI. Jenkins, Regan Caudill and Lainey Cox contributed one single each.

“We have started off the year hitting the ball really well up and down the lineup,” Harlan County coach Tim McElyea said. “We are about to see top notch pitching next week at the Ripken Tourney in Pigeon Forge. Brandy Adams has been a very pleasant surprise at the plate. Long, Johnson, Russell, Jenkins, Creech, Caudill and Adams have all been squaring up the ball quite frequently so far, and Jenkins has started off with great numbers on the mound.”

Amber Lawson had Bell County’s only hit and also pitched a complete game.

Harlan County (3-0) is scheduled to travel to Lee, Va., on Thursday. Bell County (2-3) plays host to Red Bird on Thursday.

———

Harlan County 401 32 — 10 13 0

Bell County 000 00 — 0 1 1

Jenkins and Long; Lawson and Napier. WP — Jenkins (3-0). LP — Lawson.