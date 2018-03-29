Kindergarten egg hunt

Photos courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Kindergarten students at Cumberland Elementary School visited Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College on Thursday to hunt Easter eggs. The college provided each student with a basket and they hunted eggs, some of which were filled with candy. After the hunt, students were treated to cookies and juice inside. This is the second year the college has hosted this event for Cumberland’s kindergarten classes.

