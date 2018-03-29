Local Sports

Cooper leads Patriots to victory over Generals

Tristan Cooper pitched a complete game and also added three hits as New Harlan overpowered Lee, Va., 14-4 in middle school baseball action Tuesday.

Cooper struck out seven and walked only one in the four-inning game.

Cullen Whitaker and Isaac Kelly added two hits each for the Patriots, with Kelly contributing a triple. Chuckie Blackshire, Samuel Henson, Caleb Brewer and Brayden Cox added one hit each.

New Harlan fell 22-12 at Bell County on Monday.

Cooper, Whitaker, Tanner Jordan and Blackshire had one hit each for the Patriots.

Jordan, Cooper, Kelly, Henson, Noah Brewer and Whitaker shared mound duty.

Gist tosses a shutout as Redskins roll past Leslie

Jaedyn Gist pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk as Cumberland coasted past Leslie County 11-0 in three innings Monday in middle school baseball action.

Nathan Shepherd led the Cumberland offense with an inside-the-park homer and a triple. Brayden Blakley added a double. Nazareth Sanchez, Shawn Carroll, Gist and Austin Roark had singles.

Dylan Baker singled twice for Leslie County.

———

Austin Roark led a 13-hit attack with two doubles and a single as Cumberland rolled past Jenkins 20-4 on Tuesday in middle school baseball action.

Jaedyn Gist doubled twice for the Redskins. Patrick Mandrell added a double and single. Shawn Carroll singled twice. Brayden Blakley contributed a double. Tye Howard, Natthan Shepherd and Braydon Burton added singles.

Blakley earned the win on the mound as he struck out six and walked six.

The 5-0 Redskins return to action Thursday at home against Pineville.