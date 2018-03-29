Local Sports

March 29, 2018

New Harlan’s Caleb Brewer slid into third base in middle school baseball action. The Patriots defeated Lee, Va., and lost to Bell County in games earlier this week.

By John Henson

Published 12:45 pm Thursday, March 29, 2018

Cooper leads Patriots to victory over Generals

Tristan Cooper pitched a complete game and also added three hits as New Harlan overpowered Lee, Va., 14-4 in middle school baseball action Tuesday.

Cooper struck out seven and walked only one in the four-inning game.

Cullen Whitaker and Isaac Kelly added two hits each for the Patriots, with Kelly contributing a triple. Chuckie Blackshire, Samuel Henson, Caleb Brewer and Brayden Cox added one hit each.

New Harlan fell 22-12 at Bell County on Monday.

Cooper, Whitaker, Tanner Jordan and Blackshire had one hit each for the Patriots.

Jordan, Cooper, Kelly, Henson, Noah Brewer and Whitaker shared mound duty.

Gist tosses a shutout as Redskins roll past Leslie

Jaedyn Gist pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk as Cumberland coasted past Leslie County 11-0 in three innings Monday in middle school baseball action.

Nathan Shepherd led the Cumberland offense with an inside-the-park homer and a triple. Brayden Blakley added a double. Nazareth Sanchez, Shawn Carroll, Gist and Austin Roark had singles.

Dylan Baker singled twice for Leslie County.

Austin Roark led a 13-hit attack with two doubles and a single as Cumberland rolled past Jenkins 20-4 on Tuesday in middle school baseball action.

Jaedyn Gist doubled twice for the Redskins. Patrick Mandrell added a double and single. Shawn Carroll singled twice. Brayden Blakley contributed a double. Tye Howard, Natthan Shepherd and Braydon Burton added singles.

Blakley earned the win on the mound as he struck out six and walked six.

The 5-0 Redskins return to action Thursday at home against Pineville.

