The Harlan County Coroner has confirmed a coal miner was killed early Wednesday in a mining incident near Cloverlick.

According to Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi, Hubert Grubbs Jr., 29, of Harlan, became tangled in a belt line while doing maintenance work at a mine owned by Revelation Energy. Grubbs had more than 10 years experience working in coal mines. The incident happened at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.