News Around the State

Ky. lawmakers resurrect pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have resurrected a bill to overhaul one of the nation’s worst-funded pension systems.

The 291-page proposal was approved Thursday by a legislative committee moments after it was released publicly. The new bill preserves most benefits for current teachers and state workers, but would move new hires into a hybrid cash balance plan.

The bill was written so quickly it has not been reviewed by actuaries, so lawmakers don’t know how the bill will financially impact the retirement system. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. John “Bam” Carney said lawmakers expect it to save $300 million over 30 years.

Kentucky’s retirement systems are $41 billion short of the money that will be required to pay benefits over the next 30 years.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon.

6 arrested for drug use in ‘deplorable’ home with kids

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Six adults in Kentucky are accused of using drugs while caring for children at a home in “deplorable” condition.

News outlets cite a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release saying deputies responding to complaints of drug activity at a London home found the adults and children in a home that had no running water or food and was filled with trash, drugs and paraphernalia as a rooster ran loose.

Four children, including a 10-month-old, were taken to social services. The baby’s mother, 29-year-old Ambra Dawn Oakley, arrived at the home as deputies were investigating. She’s also accused of selling drugs to a 16-year-old girl.

Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny L. Perkins, 61-year-old Donnie Oakley, 27-year-old Randall Storms, 46-year-old Arthur Oakley and 46-year-old Wendy Dean Davis were also arrested. It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

Police charge woman with forcing daughter to drink

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a woman is accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink alcohol until she fell off a chair.

Somerset police say the 34-year-old woman claimed she was teaching the girl that drinking is bad. She’s charged with criminal abuse.

Police Capt. Mike Correll told the Lexington Herald-Leader that police were given an anonymous tip about a video on social media. Correll said the woman can be heard saying they could get money for the video. Correll says the teen eventually fell face-first out of the chair.

Police didn’t release the girl’s name or the video because she’s a juvenile. The Associated Press is not identifying the mother to prevent identifying the teen.

The woman told WKYT-TV that the incident is being unfairly perceived and that she plans to fight the charge.

Man to repay nearly $500K in stolen Amazon credit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man could’ve bought nearly 5,000 Alexa-enabled Echos with the sum of Amazon gift cards stolen from an online survey company, but he’ll have to pay it all back.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Thomas Scott Taylor accepted a plea agreement in federal court Monday requiring him to sell or liquidate his home, retirement and mutual fund accounts, checking and savings accounts and plasma TV to cover what’s owed to former employer IntelliSurvey.

Court documents say Taylor had access to a protected database of gift card codes and used more than $492,000 stolen from the database between 2011 and 2017 to make 3,300 Amazon orders.

He faces prison time and a fine when sentenced June 25.

2 men arrested in connection with shots fired at officer

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — Two people wanted in connection with shots fired at a police officer in Kentucky have been arrested.

The Daily Independent reports 28-year-old Frank Jolliff Jr. and Danny Halley were taken into custody at an Ashland residence Wednesday night.

Authorities had sought Jolliff for questioning in what they described as the attempted murder of an Ashland officer. Police say the officer attempted to make a traffic stop early Sunday, leading to a pursuit. During the ensuing foot chase, authorities say two suspects fired shots. The officer wasn’t injured.

Jolliff and Halley were both charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing and evading police. Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says an attempted murder charge cannot be levied until the department obtains proper evidence.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.