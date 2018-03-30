Lady Dragons rally for win at Letcher

Harlan broke out of its offensive slump just in time Thursday, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit to win 5-3 at Letcher Central.

“We had a good night at the plate and finally put some hits together,” Harlan coach David Overbay said. “I challenged them after the fourth inning and they responded. It’s early in the season. We have some good hitters and their timing is coming around.”

AnnMarie Bianchi led Harlan’s 11-hit attack with a triple and single. Jayda Young, Katelyn Burkhart and Ashley Overbay added two singles each. Angel Wynn, Kaitlyn Cornett and Savanna Smith contributed one single each.

Overbay pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks to earn her third victory this season in four decisions. All three Letcher runs were unearned due to four Harlan errors.

“We had a couple of errors in the sixth inning and gave them a couple of runs with two outs, but they responded well and closed it out,” said the Harlan coach.

Trailing 1-0 going into the fifth inning, Harlan rallied when Bianchi tripled and scored on Smith’s single. Smith took third on a Burkhart single and scored when Payton Bennett grounded out.

Harlan added two more runs in the sixth inning on singles by Young, Cornett, Bianchi and Burkhart. Bianchi and Burkhart each drove in runs.

Overbay singled in the seventh inning, stole second and scored on Young’s hit up the the middle.

Letcher scored twice in the sixth inning, both unearned runs, but Overbay struck out the side in the seventh inning to preserve the victory.

Harlan (3-1) is scheduled to travel to Jackson County today. Letcher Central (1-3) plays at East Ridge on Friday.

———

Harlan 000 022 1 — 5 11 4

Letcher Central 100 002 0 — 3 4 3

Overbay and Cornett; Meade, Anderson (6) and Madougal. WP — Overbay (3-1). LP — Meade.