Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

The annual community-wide celebration of Easter,The Way of the Cross, was held on Good Friday at noon as several hundred participants walked about downtown Harlan honoring and praising Jesus Christ with song and scripture. Here, Elaine Landis read a passage at one of the 13 stations.

Joe P. Asher | Harlan Daily Enterprise

A large crowd gathered in front of the Harlan County Courthouse for the annual “Way of the Cross” event, regardless of bad weather.