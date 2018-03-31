Villanova hits 18 3-pointers in win over Kansas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Villanova bombed its way past a blueblood to reach the national title game. Michigan got there by taking away Cinderella’s slipper.

This end to March Madness should be good.

A wild NCAA Tournament of upsets comes down to this: Villanova and its squadron of long-range shooters against Michigan and its ultra-stingy defense, Monday night at the Alamodome.

The Wildcats (35-4) turned a Final Four showdown with fellow No. 1 seed Kansas into a laugher, dropping in 3-pointers like they were playing pop-a-shot in the 95-79 rout. Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3s in a record-matching 40 attempts, its second trip to the title game in three seasons never in doubt.

The third-seeded Wolverines (33-7) had a bit more trouble against the bracket’s favorite underdogs, overcoming a frightful first half to send Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean packing.

———

VILLANOVA 95, KANSAS 79

KANSAS (31-8)

Azubuike 4-6 0-0 8, Newman 6-14 7-8 21, Graham 9-18 1-2 23, Vick 4-7 0-0 8, Mykhailiuk 2-8 5-6 10, Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0, Sosinski 1-1 0-0 2, De Sousa 2-4 3-4 7, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-4 0-0 0, Cunliffe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 16-20 79.

VILLANOVA (35-4)

Spellman 6-15 0-0 15, Paschall 10-11 0-0 24, Brunson 7-14 1-3 18, Booth 4-9 0-0 10, Bridges 4-8 0-0 10, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 0-0 0-0 0, Gillespie 1-2 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 4-6 4-4 15, Grace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 5-7 95.

Halftime_Villanova 47-32. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-21 (Graham 4-8, Newman 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-4, Garrett 0-2, Vick 0-2), Villanova 18-40 (Paschall 4-5, DiVincenzo 3-5, Brunson 3-8, Spellman 3-9, Bridges 2-5, Booth 2-6, Gillespie 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 30 (Newman 8), Villanova 33 (Spellman 13). Assists_Kansas 8 (Graham, Mykhailiuk 3), Villanova 20 (Brunson, Booth 6). Total Fouls_Kansas 12, Villanova 14. A_68,257 (39,500).