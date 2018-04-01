How to prepare for battle

I am in a war.

Today, I find myself in the midst of the battle. It doesn’t really matter if I want to be here or not. We don’t get a choice. Troubles come upon us whether we are ready for them or not. As much as I’d like to try to pray away my troubles, I know that it doesn’t always happen that way. This trial has a purpose. Even though I don’t understand it, I trust my God to do what is best for me.

How do you want to fight this battle?

While I don’t get to choose my hardships, I do get to decide how I am going to go through this trial. I can resist the battle and fight against it, whine and cry about every hardship along the way, or (and I really love this or) I can put on the whole armor of my God and fight a good fight.

Prayer is one of my greatest weapons. It allows me to talk to God. Through God, I receive strength, guidance, peace, and the ability to see my situation with a new perspective. Anytime I can look at a situation through the eyes of my God, then I’m able to see it as it is—instead of how I believe it to be. Through an eye of faith, I am able to see hope.

God gives us everything that we need to fight our battles. We are girded with the truth, covered by the breastplate of righteousness, our feet are shod with the gospel of peace, protected by the shield of faith and the helmet of salvation, as well as the sword of the spirit—which is the word of God. When we really stop and think about what all we have, then we will realize that everything we need is already inside of us.

Ephesians 6:13-18 (KJV)

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

The best part is that we are never alone. Sometimes the devil attacks in a new way and catches us off guard. God knows what is coming before we do and He always has a plan. I love it when I feel the sweet spirit in the midst of the storm, and when He sends others to help me along my journey. We are in this together. God wants us to help each other along the way and pray for one another. We have victory in Jesus. One day we will rejoice with our Lord in Heaven and the trials will all be over. We will never have to suffer again. Until then, as Paul instructed us in the Bible, let’s fight a good fight and keep the faith.

