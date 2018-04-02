This year’s installment of the 100 Man March Against Domestic Violence is slated for April 21.

According to Harlan County Domestic Violence Victim’s Advocate Sheryl Caudel, this is the 10th installment of the march.

“We’ve chosen to coincide it this year with sexual assault awareness month, which is April,” Caudel said.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Domestic Violence Council and Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services have chosen to coincide the 100 Man March with Sexual Assault Awareness Month to highlight the need to combine respect and safety with romance and love and to celebrate positive masculinity.

Everybody is invited to participate in the event.

The release states all men, women, girls and boys are invited to join in the march to challenge the notions of masculinity that equate strength with violence and control and instead foster positive images of masculinity that will help create a world free of abuse. By participating in the march, you will publicly proclaim your commitment to ending violence against women.

“We’ve done this for 10 years, and I have yet to get 100 men there,” Caudel said. “I know there are 100 good, supportive men in Harlan County. I’m encouraging them all to come out and take a public stance to honor the women in their lives, whether that’s their mothers, sisters, daughters, or whoever they are.”

Caudel pointed out 96 men participated last year.

The march is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on April 21 at the Harlan Center parking lot on Main Street in Harlan.

“Change can start with a step as simple as participating in the march,” states the release. “It’s a public step that is visible to everyone. It sends a clear message about what we tolerate and what we promote in terms of equality and human rights.”

There will be refreshments and door prizes for walkers and supporters. Participants will need to arrive at the parking lot by 12:45 p.m. The march will proceed up Main Street to the Baptist church, travel Mound Street and then head down First Street and back to the parking lot. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Pre-registration is not required. For additional information email: harlandvc@gmail.com or call Sheryl Caudel at 606-392-1129.