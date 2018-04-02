Egging them on

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Children scrambled for eggs Sunday on the grounds of the Sunshine Baptist Church in Harlan. The yearly egg hunt, held after the morning Easter service, attracted dozens of kids as they had much fun competing for prizes.

Photos courtesy of Nola Sizemore

Hilltop Ministry hosted their annual Easter egg hunt at James A. Cawood Elementary School on Saturday. Glen and Vonda Marlow, directors of the ministry, said Don’s Super Saver owner Don Parsons donated two bicycles which were given away during the event. Papa John’s and Pizza Hut both donated two large pizza certificates that were also given away. Hundreds of eggs filled with candy, two golden eggs filled with cash and stuffed animals were provided for all those attending. “We are so blessed to be able to provide this event for the youth of Harlan County,” the Marlows said. “We appreciate everyone who helped in any way.” Pictured are sisters Kaylee, 5, and Carmyn Yount, 4, of Harlan, and Chloe Harris, 5, of Benham, anxiously await the beginning of the hunt.

Posing with Easter Bunny Rachel Marlow were Caitlyne Fee, of Harlan, Maggie Letendre, of Wallins, and Rose Howland, of Wallins.

Filling his Easter basket with eggs was Jaxon Runions, 6, of Dayhoit.