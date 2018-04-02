Loyall teen missing

The family of 16-year-old Caitlyn Bosley is hoping she will come home soon.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call that she was missing from the Loyall community on March 27 around 5 a.m. MTP Michael Cornett responded to the residence on Wilkerson Street to begin an investigation.

Cornett’s preliminary investigation indicated that on March 26 at approximately 4 p.m., Bosley was last seen by her mother at the residence. “The mother left the residence to go to work and when she returned the juvenile was not home. The mother attempted to locate her child on her own; however with no success she contacted Post 10 Harlan to report her missing,” the report states.

Bosley is described as white, and she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, pants and black knee boots. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has blue eyes and a thin build.

As of Monday evening she was still missing, according to Post 10 Dispatch, and the case is still under investigation by Cornett.

Anyone with information can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.