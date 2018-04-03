High school student’s art selected

Photo courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Harlan County High School Senior Cristy Napier receives an award and a $100 check from Kentucky Association of Counties Member Services Representative Jody Ledesma for her artwork being selected as one of two top works for the association’s calendar. The calendar is distributed to local, state and federal officials, as well as many other organizations. Her work features a coal miner walking into the light exiting the mine. It appears on the back of the calendar, which features a series of paintings selected from students across the state. Napier has won numerous honors for her work, which has been featured in other publications. In addition to Ledesma and Napier, shown here are HCHS Principal Edna Burkhart, County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley and art teacher Sue Lintelman.