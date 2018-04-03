News Around the State

State ethics commission holding sexual harassment hearing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.

The hearing is the result of an ethics complaint against former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Republican Reps. Jim DeCesare, Brian Linder and Michael Meredith. The four lawmakers signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. Hoover resigned as speaker in January. The other three were stripped of their leadership positions. All four remain in the legislature.

Democratic Rep. Jim Wayne filed the complaint. The commission could fine the lawmakers. They could also recommend the House expel them. Of the four, only Hoover and Meredith are seeking re-election. Hoover does not have opposition.

Police: Man fought, took Taser from arresting officers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man believed to be high on meth had punched, kicked and taken a Taser from arresting officers.

News outlets report Elizabethtown police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Carter at an apartment complex early Sunday.

Officer John Thomas says police were called out to the apartments for a report of a man starting a fight with someone in the parking lot.

Thomas says Carter climbed into his apartment’s window when officers arrived and opened the front door before an officer could knock. Carter became agitated and ran away before struggling with the officers.

Carter is charged with several offenses including assault of a police officer and disarming a peace officer. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Tribute to veterans to be unveiled May 17

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A tribute to veterans in a town that borders a central Kentucky military post is set to be unveiled next month.

The News-Enterprise reports construction on the $150,000 memorial being built in front of the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center is nearly complete and will be unveiled May 17.

Tribute co-chairman Clint Meshew says silhouette statues depicting a male and female soldier saluting and a soldier returning home to his family still need to be installed. Flags representing each branch of the United States military have already been placed at the display.

He said work on the exhibit in Radcliff, which borders Fort Knox, began more than two years ago.

Woman accused of shooting parents, killing father

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of shooting her parents, leaving her father dead and her mother injured.

News outlets cite a release from Kentucky State Police that says troopers responding to a report of a shooting early Sunday morning found 56-year-old Jeffrey D. Nie and 58-year-old Barbara Nie in an upstairs bedroom.

Jeffrey Nie had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Barbara Nie was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested the couple’s daughter, 21-year-old Brina E. Nie, who also lived at the Munfordville home. She’s being held in the Hart County Jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

Munfordville is in central Kentucky, bordered by the Green River and east of the Mammoth Cave National Park.