Wallins receives Youth Activities Award

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary’s National Headquarters rewarded Wallins Elementary and Junior High School with the Youth Activities Award in recognition of our students and teachers supporting our veterans on Veteran’s Day sponsored by First Priority. Mountain Trail VFW Auxiliary 5171 President Carla Hatfield Barrett, presented the award to Veteran’s Day Director Penny Lee and District 14 Patriotic Instructor Deb Burke.