Kindergarten, preschool registration scheduled

Registration for pupils in kindergarten or the preschool program in the Harlan County Schools and Harlan County Head Start for the 2018-2019 school year will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at each school on the following dates:

• April 16, Cawood;

• April 17, Rosspoint;

• April 18, Wallins;

• April 19, Cumberland;

• April 23, James A. Cawood;

• April 24, Green Hills;

• April 25, Evarts; and

• April 26, Black Mountain.

Any child who becomes 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018 is eligible for kindergarten enrollment. Any child turning 5 years old between Aug. 2 and Oct. 1, 2018 may petition the Harlan County Board of Education for early entry. Contact school principal for petition process. Children who become 6 years old on or before Aug. 1 must be enrolled in either kindergarten or a primary program for the 2018-2019 school year.

Preschool K-4 registration is open to children who turn 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2018, eligible for free lunch and qualify for the at-risk preschool program. Applications will be taken at this time. Three-year-olds may attend K-4 if they have a disability.

Head Start registration is open to any child who is 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018. Applications will be taken.

To enroll:

• Child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018 for kindergarten or 3 or 4 years-old by Aug. 1, 2018 for preschool or Head Start;

• Child must present a certified birth certificate;

• Child must have a Social Security card; and

• Child will need a physical examination, a current immunization certificate and eye exam.

In conjunction with registration, all children will be screened in the areas of motor skills, concepts, language, vision and hearing. This screening will help teachers to determine the individual needs of the students.

The screening is free of charge and is offered as a service by the Harlan County Board of Education and Head Start to all children attending preschool or kindergarten in the Harlan County Schools and Head Start centers.