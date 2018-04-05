Bingo night planned

For those who would like to spend a night out having fun while also helping fight cancer, a Bingo Night is slated for April 21, with all proceeds going to Relay For Life.

According to Relay For Life “Cancer Crushers” team captain Jason Farmer, there will be prizes awarded.

“All of our bingo prizes have at least a $15 value,” Farmer said. “Our biggest donated prize has a value of $64. All prizes have been donated and most are local businesses with the exception of one prize from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.”

The event is being held at the old Verda School Library and kicks off at 6 p.m.

The “Cancer Crushers” team consists of nine members, including Farmer, co-captain Rhonda Farmer, Cody Farmer, Renee Doan, Autumn Caldwell, Kelley Madden, Gage Turner, Nikki Payne and Linda Somers.

Admission is $15 if you purchase before April 20 or $20 at the door. The admission fee covers one bingo card which can be used the entire night. Additional bingo cards will be available for $2 each. Concessions will be available all evening.

Tickets are available at the Evarts Save-a-Lot or from one of the team members through Facebook.

The team also has a couple other things in the works.

According to Jason Farmer, the team is also selling raffle tickets for a trip to Pigeon Forge. The prize includes a two-night stay at the Margaritaville Island Hotel, two tickets to Dollywood, two tickets to the NASCAR Speed Park, two tickets to Ripley’s Aquarium, two tickets to The Escape Game, four passes to Rainforest Adventures, a $20 Panera Bread gift card and more.

Farmer said raffle tickets may be purchased from team members.

“We usually have tickets with us at Save-a-Lot in Evarts,” Farmer added.

The team is also in the planning stages of a 1950s and 1960s themed dance for adults in May, however the exact date is not yet established.