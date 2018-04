In the column “Newsprint supply is tightening, and you are affected” that ran in the April 4 edition, we erroneously stated the pricing for home delivery and a digital-only subscription to the Harlan Daily Enterprise. The Enterprise currently publishes daily on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The print edition costs $7.42 per month for home delivery and $7.25 per month for the e-edition. We apologize for the error and for any inconvenience it may have caused.