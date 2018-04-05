Local Sports

Henson, Cooper lead Patriots to a victory

Samuel Henson and Tristan Cooper combined for six hits in six at bats at the top of the New Harlan order as the Patriots knocked off visiting Harlan 15-4 in middle school baseball action Tuesday.

Henson drove in three runs and Cooper scored three to lead the New Harlan offense. Isaac Kelly drove in four runs from the cleanup spot with a triple and single. Brayden Cox added two singles. Dillon Scott and Tanner Jordan contributed one single each.

Cooper pitched a three-hitter to earn the win as he struck out five and walked six in four innings on the mound.

Evan Browning, Tristan West and Nate Montanaro had one single each for the Green Dragons.

Noah Lewis, West and Donovan Montanaro shared mound duty for Harlan.

^^^

Redskins stay perfect with win over Harlan

Cumberland ran its record to 6-0 in middle school baseball action with a 9-2 win Monday over visiting Harlan.

Nathan Shepherd had two singles to lead the Cumberland offense. Brayden Blakley, Nazareth Sanchez and Jaedyn Gist added one single each.

Karsten Dixon pitched two innings, walking one. Blakley struck out two and walked three in two innings on the mound. Shepherd struck out two and walked none in one inning.

Evan Browning had a double for Harlan. Tristan West and Donovan Montanaro added singles.

Browning struck out four and walked eight in 3 2/3 innings. Colby Johnson walked one as he completed the game.