Overbay’s 2-hitter sends Harlan to win

Harlan knocked off a second straight 14th Region contender and Ashley Overbay pitched another gem as the Lady Dragons defeated visiting Leslie County 4-0 on Tuesday.

Overbay (4-1) struck out eight and walked two in pitching her third shutout of the season, giving up only two hits to the Lady Eagles.

“It was a good win tonight,” Harlan coach David Overbay said. “The girls played a great game defensively and put the ball in play.”

Overbay also led Harlan at the plate with a double and two singles. Katelyn Burkhart contributed a double and single. Savanna Smith had two singles. Haven Saylor, Payton Bennett, Jayda Young and Hannah Jones added one single each.

Harlan left six runners stranded through the first three innings before breaking through in the fourth. AnnMarie Bianchi walked to open the inning, them moved up on a single by Smith and scored on Burkhart’s double. Jones’ groundout brought in Smith.

Overbay doubled in the fifth inning, then stole second and scored on Smith’s single.

Jones reached on an error in the sixth inning and scored on a hit by Overbay.

Harlan is at home Thursday against Clay County, one of the 13th Region favorites.

———

Leslie County 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Harlan 000 211 x — 4 11 2

Morgan and Fee; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Overbay (4-1). LP — Morgan.