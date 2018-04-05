Spring brings fun to Harlan

With the signs of warmer weather springing up everywhere, folks will be looking for some things to do out and about in the county. There are a lot of events to choose from.

For those who are on the active side, the fifth annual Harlan County Run with Color 5K is coming up on April 14.

According to Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington, the run is for all.

“The Harlan County Run with Color is a 5K and was started five years ago to bring this really fun type of event that was taking place in other places across the nation to Harlan,” Pennington said. “Essentially, you go for a 5K run. It’s not a timed or competitive race. You can walk it, you can run it or you can cartwheel through it if you really want to. We have people push babies in strollers.”

You can register at the Harlan Center or online at www.harlantourism.com. There is a $30 registration fee.

If one 5K run isn’t enough for you, there is also the Raven Rock 5K Trail Run and Hike scheduled for April 28.

This is the fourth installment of the annual event, which takes place at Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland. The route sends participants through incredible scenery, including some of the most unique rock formations in the state. Raven Rock itself is a huge rock exposure pushing 290 feet in the air at a 45-degree angle. Registration begins at 9 a.m., the run starts at 10 a.m. The fee on the day of the event is $25. Pre-register today at runreg.com and receive $5 off. T-shirts are first come, first served for on-site registration; they are only guaranteed if registered online.

If running or hiking isn’t your thing, perhaps you have an interest in phenomena such as Bigfoot. If this is the case, then the Harlan Crypto Con may be for you.

The first annual Crypto Con will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Harlan County Extension Depot, located at 110 River Street, featuring lectures and presentations from wildlife and Bigfoot researchers. There will also be food, merchandise vendors, display tables and more. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

More events will be coming up over the summer.