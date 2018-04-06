Bianchi qualifies for NAIA Nationals

Emma Bianchi has always been a natural when it comes to athletics, even before her days as a three-sports standout at Harlan High School, where she competed in track, basketball and softball.

Bianchi is continuing to excel on the next level, setting a Georgetown College record earlier this week in the high jump in a meet at Lindsey Wilson College with a leap of 5-5. Bianchi also qualified for the NAIA Nationals next month in Gulf Shores, Ala., with her performance.

“Emma had a really good practice on Tuesday, and I knew she was going to do something special this weekend,” Georgetown coach Luke Garnett said. “We switched to the Thursday meet last minute to avoid the forecasted weather this weekend and I was worried she might get thrown off by that. Luckily, the change paid off and she finally got to jump in decent weather.”

Bianchi added a new event this spring with the javelin and has found immediate success there also.

“Emma is one heck of an athlete. With her background in softball we thought she would have a strong arm and encouraged her to try javelin,” Garnett said. “She has been finishing in the top three, including one win, at our meets and she hasn’t even learned a full javelin approach yet. I cannot wait to see what Emma can do over the next few years.”

Bianchi was a state champion in track at Harlan and was the starting center in basketball on Harlan’s 13th Region champion basketball team in 2016. She would have been a key player on the 2017 team that also made it to the state tournament, but a shoulder injury suffered early in the season kept her out of action most of her senior year. She also played center field on the Harlan softball team.