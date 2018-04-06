Derby Dash gearing up

The 2018 Christ’s Hands Derby Dash is nearing, with the fourth installment of the annual event slated for May 5 to coincide with the Kentucky Derby.

According to Christ’s Hands Director Bryan Toll, registration will start at 8 a.m. the day of the race with the race itself taking off at 9 a.m. from Christ’s Hands. It will weave through a course that will bring participants back to Christ’s Hands and the finish line.

“The first 50 pre-registered participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt,” Toll said.

Toll said prizes will be awarded in four age groups. Win, place and show awards will be presented to the winners of the 1 1/4 mile mark.

“At the end of the race, two prize packages will be awarded,” Toll said. “For five cans of food or a $5 donation, you can enter two names to win. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter.”

The first prize package includes two passes to rice the Black Mountain Thunder Zip Line, one month unlimited tanning at Core Fitness, and a $10 Living Stone Gift Card. The second prize package includes a one month membership to Core Fitness and a $25 El Charrito’s Mexican Restaurant gift card.

In a previous report, Toll explained the event has its beginnings in a school project.

“It was started by Blake Blevins — a student at Harlan County High School — as a community project for the Rogers Scholars program,” Toll said in a 2017 interview.

According to the Center for Rural Development’s website at centeryouthprograms.com, Rogers Scholars is the Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program. The program “provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in southern and eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.”

The event is for all ages.

Registration forms can be found at Christ’s Hands, Core Fitness, the Harlan County Judge-Executive’s office, the Harlan Center, PT Pros and on Christ’s Hands website at WWW.christshandsky.org

“Come join the fun to help support the ministries of Christ’s Hands while celebrating the quintessential Kentucky event that is the Derby,” Toll said.