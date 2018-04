Harlan County Elite won another tournament last weekend in Dandridge, Tenn. The seventh-grade all-star team defeated Underdogs B (of Chattanooga, Tenn.) 68-24 and Underdogs A (of Chatanooga, Tenn.) 51-16 and then defeated Team Sleepy (of Knoxville, Tenn.) 59-38 in the championship game. Team members are pictured with the trophy and Jonah Swanner is shown going up for two points in tourney action.