Local Sports

Gist tosses 2-hitter as Skins defeat New Harlan

Jaedyn Gist pitched a two-hitter as Cumberland ran its record to 7-0 in middle school baseball action with a 14-1 win over New Harlan on Thursday.

Gist struck out six and walked five in 3 2/3 innings. Brayden Blakley closed the game with a strikeout.

Evan Bowling led the Cumberland offense with two singles. Nathan Shepherd had a double. Austin Roark, Shawn Carroll, Nazareth Sanchez and Patrick Mandrell had singles.

Cullen Whitaker had a double and single for New Harlan.

Samuel Henson, Isaac Kelly and Brayden Cox pitched for the Patriots.