HCHS girls win Coal Miners Memorial

Like many Harlan County track meets over the last few seasons, the Coal Miners Memorial Invitational saw nasty weather conditions by the end. But that wasn’t the only similarity to other meets; in what have become recurring themes, Friday night also featured a dominant victory by the girls squad and the setting of numerous new school records.

The Lady Bears got off to a rocky start but righted the ship decisively and cruised to a 64-point victory over second-place Middlesboro on Friday, claiming the CMMI title for the third consecutive year.

Harlan County’s 4 x 800-meter relay team was disqualified from the evening’s first event due to a lane violation, but the team sailed smoothly from that point, claiming wins in three events and second-place finishes in nine more.

“I’m very pleased with our effort tonight. The girls overcame some adversity early and pulled together to earn a solid team victory,” coach Ryan Vitatoe said.

Madison Blanton, a junior, had a huge night, winning the long jump (15 feet, 1.75 inches) and finishing second in the triple jump (30 feet, 8 inches) while breaking her own school records in both events. Sophomore newcomer Morgan Blakley also posted a win and a second-place finish, in the 400-meter dash (1:10.87) and the 1,600-meter run (6:02.28), respectively. Junior Phebe McHargue won the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.32 seconds, with teammate Hannah Wood (29.69) right behind her.

“Morgan was solid tonight; she ran really well. Madison was fantastic in the jumps. She’s been working really hard with (assistant coach) Ben (Graham), and it’s really starting to show in the results.”

Other runner-up finishers for the Lady Bears were junior Abby Stephens in the 100-meter hurdles (19.12 seconds), freshman Kassydee Owens in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), junior Amber Allen and freshman Abby Vitatoe in the pole vault (7 feet), and the 4 x 100-meter, 4 x 200-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams. Allen and Vitatoe also tied for a new school record in their event.

Harlan senior Mackenzie King won the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 3 inches. The defending Class A state shot put champion came in third in that event with a throw of 29 feet, 11 inches. Sophomore Lucy Bryson was second in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 2:47.46.

Letcher Central and Knox Central placed a distant third and fourth, respectively, more than 100 points behind the Lady Bears.

After winning their first meet in nearly seven years last week, the boys almost followed with a championship trophy Friday. Despite being short-handed due to a spring break baseball tournament, the boys squad finished second, just two points behind Knox Central. The Black Bears trailed Knox Central by one point going into the final event, the 4 x 400-meter relay, but finished fourth, one spot behind the Panthers.

“The boys were in it until the very end despite missing some of our key sprinters and jumpers,” Vitatoe said. “I put kids in events they’ve never run to avoid sacrificing points, and those guys did great. It says a lot about the character on this team; they’re willing to do whatever to help the team.”

Sophomore Phillip Helton posted the first pole vault win in school history and set a record in the process with a best vault of 10 feet, 6 inches. Harlan’s Story Miller cleared the same height on a later attempt to earn a second-place finish.

“Phillip was great in the vault. He’s really figuring it out and I think he’s just scratching the surface of his potential,” Vitatoe said.

Senior Kyton Joseph continued his early season dominance in the long jump, winning the event for the second consecutive meet with a jump of 17 feet, 11 inches. Senior Willie Doan also won the 110-meter hurdles for the second time in as many tries this season, setting a new school record with a time of 17.05 seconds.

The boys 4 x 800-meter relay team posted a second-place finish with a time of 9:17.50.

Other second-place finishers for Harlan included Carter Barnes in the high jump (5 foot, 8 inches) and the 4 x 200-meter relay team (1:39.22).

Bell County came in third, nine points behind the Black Bears. Knox Central and Perry Central rounded out the top five in the 12-team meet.

The temperature dropped steadily throughout the meet, although the rain stayed away until the final two events, when a light drizzle quickly turned into a cold, steady downpour.

Vitatoe said he is intent on keeping the Bears focused on having success when it matters most.

“Overall, I’m very pleased, but we have a long way to go,” he said. “Trophies on a rainy night in April are great, but we have to continue to work hard to prevent that from being the highlight of our season.”

The Black Bears return to action Tuesday in an all-comers meet at Madison Central.

Top three in each event and all local results are posted below:

Girls

100-meter dash: 1) Alyssa Daniels, Perry Central, 13.63; 2) Jada Higgins, Knott County Central, 13.88; 3) Monica Brown, Knox Central, 14.04; 4) Phebe McHargue, Harlan County, 14.11; 5) Hannah Wood, Harlan County, 14.21; 14) Raegan Jones, Harlan, 16.20.

200 meter dash: 1) Phebe McHargue, Harlan County, 29.32; 2) Hannah Wood, Harlan County, 29.69; 3) Lenia Miracle, Bell County, 29.93; 11) Emma Owens, Harlan, 32.27; 14) Raegan Jones, Harlan, 33.77.

400-meter dash: 1) Morgan Blakley, Harlan County, 1:10.87; 2) Karlee Kincer, Letcher County Central, 1:11.10; 3) Brooklyn Grigsby, Middlesboro, 1:11.48; 4) Ella Morton, Harlan, 1:12.06; 5) Baili Boggs, Harlan County, 1:14.12; 19) Mia Pace, Harlan, 1:31.84.

800-meter run: 1) Grace Rose, Middlesboro, 2:44.72; 2) Lucy Bryson, Harlan, 2:47.46; 3) Morgan Blakley, Harlan County, 2:47.50; 7) Ariel Madden, Harlan County, 3:00.66.

1,600-meter run: 1) Mallory James, Middlesboro, 5:58.54; 2) Morgan Blakley, Harlan County, 6:02.28; 3) Jazmine Brannon, Bell County, 6:16.24; 5) Lucy Bryson, Harlan, 6:28.88; 7) Summer Farley, Harlan County, 6:33.15.

3,200-meter run: 1) Mallory James, Middlesboro, 13:18.04; 2) Jazmine Brannon, Bell County, 13:41.67; 3) Grace Rose, Middlesboro, 14:19.29; 4) Summer Farley, Harlan County, 14:51.18; 5) Breezy Epperson, Harlan County, 15:06.18.

4 x 100-meter relay: 1) Perry Central, 55.39; 2) Harlan County (Phebe McHargue, Abby Stephens, Reanna Middleton, Hannah Wood), 55.62; 3) Letcher County Central, 57.68.

4 x 200-meter relay: 1) Perry Central, 1:56.57; 2) Harlan County (Hannah Wood, Phebe McHargue, Madison Blanton, Abby Stephens), 1:57.89; 3) Letcher County Central, 2:02.58.

4 x 400-meter relay: 1) Letcher County Central, 4:50.05; 2) Harlan County (Kassydee Owens, Ariel Madden, Baili Boggs, Morgan Blakley), 4:54.05; 3) Middlesboro, 5:02.24; 5) Harlan (Lucy Bryson, Mia Pace, Ella Morton, Emma Owens), 5:37.22.

4 x 800-meter relay: 1) Middlesboro, 11:28.26; 2) Letcher County Central, 11:56.10; 3) Bell County, 12:10.67.

100-meter hurdles: 1) Erin Gambill, Perry Central, 18.90; 2) Abby Stephens, Harlan County, 19.12; 3) Baili Boggs, Harlan County, 19.57; 10) Tracey Pryor, Harlan, 23.05.

300-meter hurdles: 1) Reagan Crase, Perry Central, 51.77; 2) Monica Brown, Knox Central, 53.92; 3) Haven Hatfield, Middlesboro, 56.91; 5) Baili Boggs, Harlan County, 58.46; 8) Mekenzie Cornett, Harlan County, 1:00.76; 11) Tonia Stewart, Harlan, 1:08.72.

High jump: 1) Amber Brown, Knox Central, 4-8; 2) Kassydee Owens, Harlan County, 4-6; 3) Madison Blanton, Harlan County, 4-6; 4) Natalee King, Harlan, 4-6.

Long jump: 1) Madison Blanton, Harlan County, 15-1.75; 2) Amber Brown, Knox Central, 14-7; 3) Kassydee Owens, Harlan County, 14-0.5; 11) Emma Owens, Harlan, 12-4.5.

Triple jump: 1) Jada Higgins, Knott County Central, 32-8.75; 2) Madison Blanton, Harlan County, 30-8; 3) Amber Brown, Knox Central, 29-8.25; 4) Kassydee Owens, Harlan County, 28-8.25.

Pole vault: 1) Ashley Visoso, Knox Central, 7-6; 2) Amber Allen, Harlan County, 7-0; 2) Abby Vitatoe, Harlan County, 7-0.

Discus: 1) Mackenzie King, Harlan, 100-3; 2) Timesha Brooks, Middlesboro, 86-9; 3) Jessica Boggs, Letcher County Central, 71-11; 5) Breann Turner, Harlan County, 63-6; 7) Kelly Beth Hoskins, Harlan County, 60-2; 16) Marissa Marlow, Harlan, 47-1.

Shot put: 1) Timesha Brooks, Middlesboro, 32-9; 2) Brooke Fannin, Knott County Central, 31-4; 3) Mackenzie King, Harlan, 29-11; 8) Breann Turner, Harlan County, 24-10; 14) Marissa Marlow, Harlan, 20-6.5; 16) Kathryn Bailey, Harlan County, 20-1.5.

Boys

100-meter dash: 1) Chandler Caudill, Perry Central, 11.35; 2) Jermel Carton, Knox Central, 11.40; 3) Hunter Hollingsworth, Whitley County, 11.58; 6) John Brock, Harlan, 11.82; 8) Austin Adams, Harlan, 11.95; 11) Matt Brown, Harlan County, 12.57; 19) Shaun Warren, Harlan County, 13.98.

200 meter dash: 1) Jermel Carton, Knox Central, 24.63; 2) Nathan Lundy, Knox Central, 24.63; 3) Cyrail Brown, Red Bird, 24.95; 7) Hunter Owens, Harlan County, 25.49; 16) Shaun Warren, Harlan County, 28.72.

400-meter dash: 1) Preston Mullins, Perry Central, 55.09; 2) Steven Poore, Middlesboro, 55.89; 3) Hunter Owens, Harlan County, 56.47; 9) Hunter Mefford, Harlan County, 1:01.83; 11) Austin Gilreath, Harlan, 1:02.86.

800-meter run: 1) Dawson Atkins, Bell County, 2:11.06; 2) Andrew Caldwell, Bell County, 2:16.30; 3) Zack Carmical, Harlan County, 2:18.23; 4) Josh Lee, Harlan County, 2:19.80.

1,600-meter run: 1) Mitchell Miracle, Bell County, 4:50.56; 2) Caden Miracle, Bell County, 5:00.61; 3) Jared Wilson, Whitley County, 5:04.15; 6) Josh Lee, Harlan County, 5:11.28; 7) Alex Lewis, Harlan County, 5:26.83. 15) Charles David Morton, Harlan, 5:54.08; 16) Tate Bryson, Harlan, 6:34.15.

3,200-meter run: 1) Mitchell Miracle, Bell County, 10:37.38; 2) Isador Yesuf, Oneida Baptist, 10:58.54; 3) Ozzy Norris, Middlesboro, 11:10.03; 4) Caleb Brock, Harlan County, 11:16.43; 6) Alex Lewis, Harlan County, 11:29.73.

4 x 100-meter relay: 1) Whitley County, 46.68; 2) Perry Central, 46.80; 3) Harlan (John Brock, Caleb Adkins, Austin Adams, Ethan Clem), 48.15; 6) Harlan County (Willie Doan, Hunter Mefford, Matt Brown, James Chasteen), 49.23.

4 x 200-meter relay: 1) Perry Central, 1:37.53; 2) Harlan (John Brock, Austin Adams, Jarrett McKenzie, Ethan Clem), 1:39.22; 3) Middlesboro, 1:39.26; 8) Harlan County (Hunter Owens, Hunter Mefford, Matt Brown, James Chasteen), 1:42.69.

4 x 400-meter relay: 1) Bell County, 3:50.52; 2) Letcher County Central, 3:51.78; 3) Knox Central, 3:54.32; 4) Harlan County (Gavin Spurlock, Josh Lee, Hunter Owens, Alex Lewis), 3:56.12; 7) Harlan (Story Miller, Tate Bryson, Ethan Clem, Charles David Morton), 4:23.30.

4 x 800-meter relay: 1) Bell County, 8:54.30; 2) Harlan County (Zack Carmical, Josh Lee, Caleb Brock, Alex Lewis), 9:17.50; 3) Knox Central, 9:25.10.

110-meter hurdles: 1) Willie Doan, Harlan County, 17.05; 2) Tyler Boggs, Letcher County Central, 17.17; 3) Alex Ritchie, Perry Central, 18.48; 4) Jarrett McKenzie, Harlan, 18.89.

300-meter hurdles: 1) John Brock, Harlan, 45.49; 2) River Braden, Whitley County, 46.27; 3) Willie Doan, Harlan County, 46.39.

High jump: 1) Skyler Johnson, Perry Central, 6-2; 2) Carter Barnes, Harlan, 5-8; 3) Steven Poore, Middlesboro, 5-6; 5) Kyton Joseph, Harlan County, 5-2; 5) James Chasteen, Harlan County, 5-2.

Long jump: 1) Kyton Joseph, Harlan County, 17-11; 2) Caleb Teague, Knox Central, 17-9.75; 3) Cameron Fuson, Bell County, 17-6; 4) Matt Brown, Harlan County, 17-3; 7) Carter Barnes, Harlan, 16-6.

Triple jump: 1) Caleb Teague, Knox Central, 36-10.50; 2) Jindu Onouha, Oneida Baptist, 36-2.5; 3) Kyton Joseph, Harlan County, 35-10; 5) Gavin Spurlock, Harlan County, 29-2.

Pole vault: 1) Phillip Helton, Harlan County, 10-6; 2) Story Miller, Harlan, 10-6; 3) Nick Spangler, Letcher County Central, 9-6; 5) Willie Doan, Harlan County, 9-0.

Discus: 1) Donovan Arthur, Knox Central, 104-7; 2) Austin Wilmore, Whitley County, 100-11; 3) Ben Nichols, Whitley County, 96-04; 6) Jake Bush, Harlan County, 86-01; 9) T.J. Bryant, Harlan County, 74-5.

Shot put: 1) Colby Frazier, 41-0; 2) Donovan Arthur, Knox Central, 40-5; 3) Jake Bush, Harlan County, 38-4; 12) Jordan Howard, Harlan, 32-1; 14) Franklin Davis, Harlan, 30-1; 16) Austin Smith, Harlan County, 28-3.