April is Autism Awareness Month, offering an opportunity to help spread awareness and understanding of a disorder that impacts the lives of many people all over the world.

According to the Autism Society’s website at www.autism-society.org, the Autism Society launched a nationwide effort to promote autism awareness, inclusion and self-determination for all approximately 25 years ago. The goal was to make sure every individual with ASD has the chance to achieve the highest possible quality of life. In 2018, the Autism Society intends to do more than just promote autism awareness by encouraging friends and collaborators to become involved in a movement aimed at acceptance and appreciation.

The Autism Society’s website states approximately one percent of the world’s population have Autism Spectrum Disorder, with the disorder impacting approximately one in every 68 births in the United States. More the 3.5 million people in the United States are known to have the disorder. From 2000 to 2010, autism in U.S. children increased by 119.4 percent, rising from one in 150 births to one in 68, making it the fastest rising developmental disorder.

A proclamation by President Donald Trump designating April 2, as Autism Awareness Day can be found at www.whitehouse.gov:

“World Autism Awareness Day is an opportunity to recognize and support all children and adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Today, millions of adults and an estimated 1 out of every 68 children in the United States have been diagnosed with some form of ASD. Notwithstanding these diagnoses, Americans with ASD make exceptional contributions across our Nation and around the world. On this day, we honor their accomplishments and recommit to ensuring that they enjoy the same opportunities to fulfill their potential that all Americans deserve,” reads the proclamation.

If you are looking for ways to help raise awareness of the disorder, Autism Parenting Magazine has some suggestions. The Autism Parenting Magazine website at www.autismparentingmagazine.com states a puzzle piece ribbon, often displayed as a pin, bumper sticker, or on T-shirts is possibly the most common symbol of awareness for the disorder. The ribbon was developed in 1999 by the Autism Society and is now the universal symbol for autism awareness. Other suggestions for raising awareness include having a conversations with others about ASD, taking part in community autism awareness events and contacting your local and national representatives.