Bears win 2 of 3 in Gatlinburg trip

Harlan County won two of three games during a spring break trip last week to the Smoky Mountain Invitational in Gatlinburg, Tenn. HCHS defeated Northview, Ga., 9-7 and Woodrow Wilson (Beckley), W.Va., 7-5 and fell 4-3 to Bluefield, W.Va.

Benjamin Lewis led the Bears at the plate in the win over Northview with a triple and double. Jay Harris, Will Scott, Hunter Goodwin, Tyler Casolari, Caleb Carmical and Quinton Boggs added one single each.

Carmical earned the win on the mound as he gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. Boggs recorded the final five outs for the save, allowing one run on two hits.

Zac Collett led the Bears in the win over Woodrow Wilson with a double and single. Devon Rodrigues, Carmical and Will Scott contributed two singles each. Nease had a double. Lewis, Goodwin and Ethan Maggard had one single each.

Nease gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in four innings, with three strikeouts and five walks. Carmical earned the win as he gave up two runs on two hits in two innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Rodrigues led the Bears against Bluefield with a double. Scott, Carmical and Tyler Casolari added singles.

Lewis gave up three runs (one earned) in three innings to suffer the loss. He gave up four hits while striking out five and walking two. Jay Harris allowed one run on four hits in three innings, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Harlan County opened the season on March 27 with an 8-3 loss at Lee, Va.

Canaan Phillips earned the win for Lee as he gave up two runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Nease and Scott each had doubles for the Bears. Rodrigues, Goodwin and Carmical added one single each.

Carmical, Lewis and Nease pitched for the Bears.

Harlan County (2-2) is scheduled to play at Barbourville on Monday.

———

Harlan County 420 12 — 9 8 4

Northview, Ga. 311 11 — 7 7 3

Carmical, Boggs (4) and Casolari; Dekker, Baifidd (4), Weber (5) and Brumley. WP — Carmical (2-1). LP — Dekker. Sv – Boggs (1).

———

Bluefield, W.Va. 021 001 — 4 8 2

Harlan County 001 101 — 3 4 3

Lewis, Harris (4) and Casolari. LP — Lewis (0-1)

———

Harlan County 200 104 — 7 12 2

Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 010 022 — 5 7 0

Nease. Carmical (5) and Collett. WP — Carmical (1-1).

———

Harlan County 100 010 1 — 3 5 3

Lee, Va. 020 240 x — 8 4 1

Carmical, Lewis (4), Nease (6) and Casolari; Phillips, Hilton (5) and Coleman. WP — Phillips. LP — Carmical (0-1).