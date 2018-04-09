Don’t lose your determination to succeed

Every person has a life full of challenges and struggles, some more than others.

Anyone you ask can tell you they’ve had their fair share of problems to solve. No matter how hard you try, things seem to find a way of somehow falling apart. Some problems are minor, like forgetting to study for an exam. Some are much more serious, such as those who struggle to find what they’re meant to do in life, or even struggling to survive in present day. To survive in this world, a person must work hard and give it their all. Even then, it still may not be enough to succeed.

It saddens me to see so many people struggling to live a good life. I go to school and see students who have completely let their grades go. I drive around and see people struggling to financially support themselves. I turn on the news and see people losing people losing their rights at work. These things make me wonder if hard work ever really pays off. Why even continue to push yourself, if the results never turn out in your favor?

That’s when I realize the answer. The reason why everyone continues to work and achieve is because of one very important emotion known as determination. When you keep your head held high and believe in a better future, the obstacles in your path become a lot less menacing. You need to have confidence in yourself and have a positive outlook on life. Many let their mistakes become chains that weigh them down in self pity, and that is no way to react. Self pity only leads to more and more failures, one train wreck after another, until your life has completely gone off track. All of that can be avoided by just having faith in yourself and trying your best.

True determination is a trait to admired and respected. It’s standing up taller when the world has pushed you down. Defending your beliefs in the heat of the moment. Standing up for what’s right, even when no one stands beside you. Working harder when you’re told to just give up. Having the desire to want the most out of life, and to help others reach the same heights. Inspiring those around you to work towards a better future. Being kind and and loving those around you. Most importantly, having the strength to keep going, no matter what rises to block your path.

An unknown author once said, “A winner is someone who gets up one more time than he is knocked down.”

That phrase speaks nothing but the truth. Life may knock you down over and over, but it’s your job to wipe off the dust and get up again. Opportunity is the key, but you have to be the one to unlock the door and step forward. You must stand taller than ever, and push back against anything that tries to discourage you. Be strong. Be brave. Be dedicated. Be determined. With your heart in the right place, life will never be able to keep you down.

Life isn’t perfect, and that’s a lesson many have still failed to learn. Everyone makes mistakes. That’s just how it is. It’s what makes us human. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t rise again once we’ve fallen. Part of being a successful person is to keep trying, and never let your mistakes keep you down. It happens to the best of us, but the true failures are those who give up without taking another chance. Before others can believe in you, you have to believe in yourself.

The moral of the story? Life is full of unexpected bumps and turns, but don’t let that stop you from following your dreams. You just have to keep trying until you make the journey to success. Never give up. Your will to go on is what liberates you from the worst moments of your life. Don’t back away from your problems and be afraid. There’s no honor in that. With the courage to move onward, you can face your problems head on and walk away victorious.

If you want your “happily ever after,” stay determined and make it happen.

Megan McKnight is a senior at Harlan County High School and is a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS. This is a continuing series of columns produced by student writers.